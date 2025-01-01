Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include: Keyless entry with remote start, Alloy wheels, Push button start, leather seats, Driver memory seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Heated front & rear seats, Heated steering, AWD, Autonomous braking, Sunroof, Parking sensor, powered trunk liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Blind spot warning, Adaptive cruise control, Wireless charger and much more. This used top of the line Honda CRV Hybrid is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hybrid SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2025 Honda CR-V

3,440 KM

$49,500

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD

12273774

2025 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,440KM
VIN 2HKRS6H93SH206703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,440 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include: Keyless entry with remote start, Alloy wheels, Push button start, leather seats, Driver memory seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Heated front & rear seats, Heated steering, AWD, Autonomous braking, Sunroof, Parking sensor, powered trunk liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Blind spot warning, Adaptive cruise control, Wireless charger and much more. This used top of the line Honda CRV Hybrid is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hybrid SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$49,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2025 Honda CR-V