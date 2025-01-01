$49,500+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$49,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,440 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include: Keyless entry with remote start, Alloy wheels, Push button start, leather seats, Driver memory seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Heated front & rear seats, Heated steering, AWD, Autonomous braking, Sunroof, Parking sensor, powered trunk liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Blind spot warning, Adaptive cruise control, Wireless charger and much more. This used top of the line Honda CRV Hybrid is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hybrid SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
