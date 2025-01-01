Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Remote Start, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Heated steering, Autonomous braking, Bluetooth connectivity, Blind spot warning, Rearview camera, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, Lane Departure warning, Powered Rear Liftgate, Sunroof and much more. This used SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Honda Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Honda CRV Sport AWD is also available at special financing rates!

2025 Honda CR-V

16,800 KM

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

12522670

2025 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,800KM
VIN 2HKRS4H5XSH107376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU345776A
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2025 Honda CR-V