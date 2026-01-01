$29,800+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD w-Trend Package
2025 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD w-Trend Package
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TU463759A
- Mileage 16,635 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL BC VEHICLE This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred Trend AWD offers a perfect blend of modern styling, advanced tech, and everyday practicality in a compact SUV.
This well-cared-for Kona stands out with its sleek, redesigned exterior and confident stance, making it ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. Powered by an efficient and responsive engine, it delivers a smooth and enjoyable ride while keeping fuel economy in check.
Inside, the Preferred Trend package adds a premium touch with features like a large digital display with integrated infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a power sunroof that brings in plenty of natural light. The spacious cabin and versatile cargo area make it a great fit for both daily commutes and active lifestyles.
Hyundais SmartSense safety suite provides added peace of mind with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and more to keep you and your passengers protected on every drive.
Stylish, efficient, and packed with features, this 2025 Kona Preferred Trend is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a nearly-new SUV with strong valueespecially as a locally owned, accident-free BC vehicle.
It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Kona Preferred Trend AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Price includes documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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