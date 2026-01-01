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VERY LOW KM!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL BC VEHICLE!! The 2025 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD is Hyundais flagship three-row SUV, blending premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance. Powered by a 3.8L GDI V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive, it delivers a smooth and capable driving experience for Canadian roads. Inside, the cabin features luxurious Nappa leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, second-row captains chairs, sunroof, and a premium Harman Kardon® audio system. Advanced technology includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system, head-up display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, and a Surround View Monitor. The distinctive Calligraphy design adds exclusive exterior styling, premium 20-inch alloy wheels, and refined interior accents. Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies provide added confidence with features such as Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Smart Cruise Control. Key Highlights 3.8L GDI V6 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission Standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive Exclusive Calligraphy exterior styling Premium Nappa leather seating surfaces Driver Ergo Motion seat Heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system Head-Up Display Harman Kardon® premium audio system Surround View Monitor Wireless device charging Remote Smart Parking Assist Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety technologies Seven-passenger seating with second-row captains chairs Dual-panel sunroof It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Palisade Ultimate is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

16,525 KM

Details Description

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14233571

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 14233571
  2. 14233571
  3. 14233571
  4. 14233571
  5. 14233571
Contact Seller
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,525KM
VIN KM8R5DGE9SU908729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TA014224A
  • Mileage 16,525 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW KM!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL BC VEHICLE!! The 2025 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD is Hyundai's flagship three-row SUV, blending premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance. Powered by a 3.8L GDI V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive, it delivers a smooth and capable driving experience for Canadian roads.

Inside, the cabin features luxurious Nappa leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, second-row captain's chairs, sunroof, and a premium Harman Kardon® audio system. Advanced technology includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system, head-up display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, and a Surround View Monitor.

The distinctive Calligraphy design adds exclusive exterior styling, premium 20-inch alloy wheels, and refined interior accents. Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies provide added confidence with features such as Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Smart Cruise Control.

Key Highlights

3.8L GDI V6 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
Standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive
Exclusive Calligraphy exterior styling
Premium Nappa leather seating surfaces
Driver Ergo Motion seat
Heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats
12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system
Head-Up Display
Harman Kardon® premium audio system
Surround View Monitor
Wireless device charging
Remote Smart Parking Assist
Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety technologies
Seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs
Dual-panel sunroof

It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Palisade Ultimate is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-866-768-XXXX

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1-866-768-6885

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$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2025 Hyundai PALISADE