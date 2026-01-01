$49,900+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TA014224A
- Mileage 16,525 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY LOW KM!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL BC VEHICLE!! The 2025 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD is Hyundai's flagship three-row SUV, blending premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance. Powered by a 3.8L GDI V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive, it delivers a smooth and capable driving experience for Canadian roads.
Inside, the cabin features luxurious Nappa leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, second-row captain's chairs, sunroof, and a premium Harman Kardon® audio system. Advanced technology includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system, head-up display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, and a Surround View Monitor.
The distinctive Calligraphy design adds exclusive exterior styling, premium 20-inch alloy wheels, and refined interior accents. Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies provide added confidence with features such as Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Smart Cruise Control.
Key Highlights
3.8L GDI V6 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
Standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive
Exclusive Calligraphy exterior styling
Premium Nappa leather seating surfaces
Driver Ergo Motion seat
Heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats
12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system
Head-Up Display
Harman Kardon® premium audio system
Surround View Monitor
Wireless device charging
Remote Smart Parking Assist
Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety technologies
Seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs
Dual-panel sunroof
It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Palisade Ultimate is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10977
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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