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The 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 P500 X-Dynamic SE is a premium off-road SUV combining luxury with serious capability. It is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing strong, smooth performance and impressive towing strength. Standard all-wheel drive and the Terrain Response system optimize traction across mud, sand, snow, and rock. Adaptive air suspension improves comfort on-road and clearance off-road. The X-Dynamic SE trim adds rugged exterior accents and a refined, durable interior with leather seating, heated and ventilated options, and a panoramic roof. Technology includes the Pivi Pro infotainment system, large touchscreen, navigation, wireless smartphone integration, 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control, and comprehensive driver assistance and safety systems throughout. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Land Rover Defender

367 KM

Details Description Features

$118,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Land Rover Defender

110 P500 X-Dynamic SE

Watch This Vehicle
14138125

2025 Land Rover Defender

110 P500 X-Dynamic SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$118,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
367KM
VIN SALE2EFE7S2430186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Caraway, Windsor Leather Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA30186
  • Mileage 367 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 P500 X-Dynamic SE is a premium off-road SUV combining luxury with serious capability. It is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing strong, smooth performance and impressive towing strength. Standard all-wheel drive and the Terrain Response system optimize traction across mud, sand, snow, and rock. Adaptive air suspension improves comfort on-road and clearance off-road. The X-Dynamic SE trim adds rugged exterior accents and a refined, durable interior with leather seating, heated and ventilated options, and a panoramic roof. Technology includes the Pivi Pro infotainment system, large touchscreen, navigation, wireless smartphone integration, 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control, and comprehensive driver assistance and safety systems throughout. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

All-season tires

Additional Features

FUJI WHITE
22" FULL SIZE SPARE WHEEL
L663 Protection Pack
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
40:20:40 FOLDING HEATED RR SEATS W/CENTRE ARMREST
Extended Black Exterior Pack
WHEELS: 22" GLOSS BLACK STYLE 5098
BODY-COLOURED SPARE WHEEL COVER
DARK GREY POWDER COAT FINISH CROSS CAR BEAM
BLACK CONTRAST SIGNATURE GRAPHIC W/INTERIOR STORAGE
Caraway, Windsor Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$118,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Land Rover Defender