$68,991+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Land Rover Defender
110 S
2025 Land Rover Defender
110 S
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$68,991
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
24,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALEJ7EX0S2473687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 S White 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$68,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2025 Land Rover Defender