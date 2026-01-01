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Recent Arrival! 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 S White 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD

2025 Land Rover Defender

24,000 KM

Details Description

$68,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Land Rover Defender

110 S

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14373007

2025 Land Rover Defender

110 S

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
24,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALEJ7EX0S2473687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2025 Land Rover Defender 110 S White 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$68,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2025 Land Rover Defender