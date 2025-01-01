Menu
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid TRD Pro combines rugged off-road performance with modern efficiency. Its i-FORCE MAX 2.4-litre turbo hybrid delivers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft torque via an 8-speed automatic and part-time 4WD, towing up to 6,000 lb. TRD-tuned FOX QS3 shocks, 33-inch all-terrain tires, skid plate, locking rear differential, and Multi-Terrain Select ensure capability. The cabin offers heated/ventilated SofTex seats, a 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch gauge cluster, JBL audio, and wireless charging. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard, along with signature roll-down rear glass. It has a combined fuel use of 9.9 L/100 km and an estimated 727 km driving range. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

3,819 KM

Details Description Features

$99,888

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota 4Runner

HYBRID

12845389

2025 Toyota 4Runner

HYBRID

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$99,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,819KM
VIN JTEVB5BR0S5002020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD PRO

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$99,888

2025 Toyota 4Runner