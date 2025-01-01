$84,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota 4Runner
HYBRID
2025 Toyota 4Runner
HYBRID
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$84,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,159 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid TRD Off Road Premium combines exceptional power with advanced off-road performance and refined comfort. It is equipped with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Off-road features include Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, CRAWL Control, and skid plates. The interior offers SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory, a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker JBL sound system with a removable speaker, and a 2400-watt AC inverter for added versatility and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916