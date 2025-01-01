Menu
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid TRD Off Road Premium combines exceptional power with advanced off-road performance and refined comfort. It is equipped with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Off-road features include Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, CRAWL Control, and skid plates. The interior offers SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory, a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker JBL sound system with a removable speaker, and a 2400-watt AC inverter for added versatility and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

2,159 KM

$84,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota 4Runner

HYBRID

13110560

2025 Toyota 4Runner

HYBRID

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$84,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,159KM
VIN JTEVB5BR9S5017857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,159 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$84,998

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota 4Runner