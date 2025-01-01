Menu
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5 combines rugged performance with modern refinement. Powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, it features an eight-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. Built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, it offers enhanced strength and ride comfort. The SR5 seats up to seven passengers and includes LED headlights, a power rear window, and Toyota’s latest Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver-assist features, ensuring confidence on and off the road while maintaining the 4Runner’s signature durability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,904 KM

Vehicle Description

