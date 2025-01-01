Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid TRD Off Road Premium pairs a turbocharged 2.4-litre hybrid engine with 326 horsepower and strong low-end torque for confident performance. Built on the TNGA-F frame, it offers part-time 4WD, a two-speed transfer case, and TRD off-road tuning for challenging terrain. The cabin features SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, multiple USB-C ports, and a 14-inch touchscreen with premium audio. Exterior highlights include 18-inch TRD wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, LED lighting, skid plates, and a hands-free power liftgate, delivering capability and comfort in one package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

2,071 KM

Details Description Features

$82,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota 4Runner

HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle
13162045

2025 Toyota 4Runner

HYBRID

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13162045
  2. 13162045
  3. 13162045
  4. 13162045
  5. 13162045
  6. 13162045
  7. 13162045
  8. 13162045
  9. 13162045
  10. 13162045
  11. 13162045
  12. 13162045
  13. 13162045
  14. 13162045
  15. 13162045
  16. 13162045
  17. 13162045
  18. 13162045
  19. 13162045
  20. 13162045
  21. 13162045
  22. 13162045
  23. 13162045
  24. 13162045
  25. 13162045
Contact Seller

$82,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,071KM
VIN JTEVB5BR5S5014129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,071 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid TRD Off Road Premium pairs a turbocharged 2.4-litre hybrid engine with 326 horsepower and strong low-end torque for confident performance. Built on the TNGA-F frame, it offers part-time 4WD, a two-speed transfer case, and TRD off-road tuning for challenging terrain. The cabin features SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, multiple USB-C ports, and a 14-inch touchscreen with premium audio. Exterior highlights include 18-inch TRD wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, LED lighting, skid plates, and a hands-free power liftgate, delivering capability and comfort in one package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Off Road Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 32,910 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited 11,280 KM $60,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Tundra Hybrid CrewMax Limited 7,516 KM $84,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$82,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota 4Runner