$82,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota 4Runner
HYBRID
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$82,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,071 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid TRD Off Road Premium pairs a turbocharged 2.4-litre hybrid engine with 326 horsepower and strong low-end torque for confident performance. Built on the TNGA-F frame, it offers part-time 4WD, a two-speed transfer case, and TRD off-road tuning for challenging terrain. The cabin features SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, multiple USB-C ports, and a 14-inch touchscreen with premium audio. Exterior highlights include 18-inch TRD wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, LED lighting, skid plates, and a hands-free power liftgate, delivering capability and comfort in one package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
