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The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited 7 Passenger combines rugged capability with premium comfort. Powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance on and off the road. The spacious cabin offers leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, three-row seating for up to seven passengers, a panoramic camera system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with advanced driver assistance features for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

6,814 KM

Details Description Features

$66,488

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Toyota 4Runner

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2025 Toyota 4Runner

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
6,814KM
VIN JTEVA5BR6S5054111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,814 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited 7 Passenger combines rugged capability with premium comfort. Powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance on and off the road. The spacious cabin offers leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, three-row seating for up to seven passengers, a panoramic camera system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with advanced driver assistance features for added confidence on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
LIMITED 7 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$66,488

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota 4Runner