$89,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid
2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
16,850KM
VIN JTEVB5BR8S5002041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Mineral
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Trailhunter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$89,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid