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2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid

16,850 KM

Details Features

$89,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid

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14493484

2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,850KM
VIN JTEVB5BR8S5002041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Mineral
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Trailhunter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$89,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid