2025 Toyota Corolla
2025 Toyota Corolla
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,238 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Corolla SE CVT offers a balanced blend of efficiency, technology, and sporty styling. It is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), delivering smooth performance and impressive fuel economy. The SE trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport mesh grille, and a rear spoiler for enhanced aesthetics. Inside, it features a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats with premium fabric, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, comes standard, ensuring a secure and modern driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
