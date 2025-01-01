Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2025 Toyota Corolla

590 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13139605

2025 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 13139605
  2. 13139605
  3. 13139605
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
590KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE1SP251910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T10388
  • Mileage 590 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum - Local/Volvo Serviced for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum - Local/Volvo Serviced 111,802 KM $25,485 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD - No Accident/Local for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD - No Accident/Local 44,500 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 113,709 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2025 Toyota Corolla