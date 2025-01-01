Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower, it features a CVT and all-wheel drive for enhanced stability. Standard equipment includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, smart key with push-button start, and 17-inch alloy wheels. An 8-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, pre-collision system, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, making it a well-rounded compact SUV for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

3,884 KM

Details Description Features

$36,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12841600

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12841600
  2. 12841600
  3. 12841600
  4. 12841600
  5. 12841600
  6. 12841600
  7. 12841600
  8. 12841600
  9. 12841600
  10. 12841600
  11. 12841600
  12. 12841600
  13. 12841600
  14. 12841600
  15. 12841600
  16. 12841600
  17. 12841600
  18. 12841600
  19. 12841600
  20. 12841600
  21. 12841600
  22. 12841600
  23. 12841600
  24. 12841600
  25. 12841600
Contact Seller

$36,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,884KM
VIN 7MUCAABG0SV132532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24CCGS32532
  • Mileage 3,884 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower, it features a CVT and all-wheel drive for enhanced stability. Standard equipment includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, smart key with push-button start, and 17-inch alloy wheels. An 8-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, pre-collision system, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, making it a well-rounded compact SUV for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Corolla Cross LE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD 28,254 KM $28,996 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 51,994 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota 4Runner 76,810 KM $55,598 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,498

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross