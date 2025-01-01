$36,498+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$36,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24CCGS32532
- Mileage 3,884 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD offers a blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower, it features a CVT and all-wheel drive for enhanced stability. Standard equipment includes heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, smart key with push-button start, and 17-inch alloy wheels. An 8-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, pre-collision system, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, making it a well-rounded compact SUV for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916