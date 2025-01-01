Menu
The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD delivers confident performance with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive capability. The cabin offers practical space for five passengers, along with a user-friendly infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver-assistance features, adding assurance on daily commutes and winter roads. The model includes ample cargo capacity, comfortable seating, and a clean, modern interior layout. Its exterior design presents a balanced, contemporary look with well-defined body lines, making the Corolla Cross LE AWD a dependable and versatile compact SUV for everyday use. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

3,337 KM

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

13162042

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,337KM
VIN 7MUCAABG5SV133255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24CCGS33255
  • Mileage 3,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross