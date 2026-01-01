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The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD is a practical compact SUV designed for everyday versatility. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive for confident year-round traction. Standard equipment includes Toyota Safety Sense with pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and road sign assist. The cabin offers comfortable seating, a user-friendly touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple USB ports. Its spacious cargo area, split-folding rear seats, efficient fuel economy, and elevated driving position make it an excellent choice for commuters, families, and active lifestyles. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

9,218 KM

Details Description

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2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

L AWD

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14224337

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
9,218KM
VIN 7MUAAABG3SV140566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,218 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD is a practical compact SUV designed for everyday versatility. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive for confident year-round traction. Standard equipment includes Toyota Safety Sense with pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and road sign assist. The cabin offers comfortable seating, a user-friendly touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple USB ports. Its spacious cargo area, split-folding rear seats, efficient fuel economy, and elevated driving position make it an excellent choice for commuters, families, and active lifestyles. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross