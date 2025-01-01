Menu
The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited with Advanced Technology Package combines refined hybrid performance with luxury and innovation. Powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid system producing approximately 240 horsepower, it features electronic on-demand all-wheel drive and selectable drive modes. Inside, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system enhance connectivity and entertainment. Premium amenities include heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic glass roof, and ambient LED lighting. The Advanced Technology Package adds a panoramic view monitor, lane change assist, front cross-traffic alert, Traffic Jam Assist, and parking assist with automatic braking for elevated safety. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

958 KM

VIN JTDACAAJ9S3027952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxygen White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 958 KM

PREMIUM PAINT
Limited - Advanced Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

