The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited Advanced Technology offers a sophisticated blend of performance, luxury, and innovation. It is powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid engine with electronic on-demand all-wheel drive, delivering approximately 240?hp while maintaining strong fuel efficiency. The interior features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated seats, ambient LED lighting, a panoramic glass roof, and dual 12.3-inch digital displays, creating a refined and high-tech cabin experience. Safety and convenience are enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including Lane Change Assist, Front Cross-Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, a 360° Panoramic View Monitor, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

11,280 KM

$60,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Limited

13154713

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Limited

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
11,280KM
VIN JTDACAAJ5S3009674

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,280 KM

Limited - Advanced Technology

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Crown Signia