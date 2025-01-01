Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Premium is a performance hatchback equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine delivering 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It features a six-speed manual transmission and Toyota’s GR-Four all-wheel-drive system for enhanced traction. Standard features include heated front seats, an upgraded JBL audio system, and a leather-trimmed interior. The exterior sports unique GR styling, a functional hood vent, and forged alloy wheels. Advanced safety comes via Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Track-ready suspension tuning and selectable drive modes offer dynamic handling, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts seeking daily usability and performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla

1,012 KM

Details Description Features

$63,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota GR Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
12503449

2025 Toyota GR Corolla

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12503449
  2. 12503449
  3. 12503449
  4. 12503449
  5. 12503449
  6. 12503449
  7. 12503449
  8. 12503449
  9. 12503449
  10. 12503449
  11. 12503449
  12. 12503449
  13. 12503449
  14. 12503449
  15. 12503449
  16. 12503449
  17. 12503449
  18. 12503449
  19. 12503449
  20. 12503449
  21. 12503449
  22. 12503449
  23. 12503449
  24. 12503449
Contact Seller

$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,012KM
VIN JTNABAAE0SA019946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,012 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Premium is a performance hatchback equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine delivering 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It features a six-speed manual transmission and Toyota’s GR-Four all-wheel-drive system for enhanced traction. Standard features include heated front seats, an upgraded JBL audio system, and a leather-trimmed interior. The exterior sports unique GR styling, a functional hood vent, and forged alloy wheels. Advanced safety comes via Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Track-ready suspension tuning and selectable drive modes offer dynamic handling, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts seeking daily usability and performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM MT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota GR Corolla for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota GR Corolla 1,012 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Pilot EXL NAVI 6AT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Pilot EXL NAVI 6AT 152,041 KM $28,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 5Dr Sport CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Subaru Impreza 5Dr Sport CVT 101,983 KM $18,899 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota GR Corolla