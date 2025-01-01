$63,998+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota GR Corolla
2025 Toyota GR Corolla
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$63,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,012 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Premium is a performance hatchback equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine delivering 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It features a six-speed manual transmission and Toyota’s GR-Four all-wheel-drive system for enhanced traction. Standard features include heated front seats, an upgraded JBL audio system, and a leather-trimmed interior. The exterior sports unique GR styling, a functional hood vent, and forged alloy wheels. Advanced safety comes via Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Track-ready suspension tuning and selectable drive modes offer dynamic handling, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts seeking daily usability and performance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916