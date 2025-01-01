Menu
The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser with the Premium Package offers enhanced luxury and advanced technology. It features leather-trimmed, heated and ventilated power front seats with driver memory, along with 17 inch Method wheels and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The cabin includes a 14-speaker JBL premium audio system, 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, and a digital key. Additional amenities include a center console cooler box. Safety upgrades include Front Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Driver Monitoring, complementing the standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite for comprehensive protection.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

8,018 KM

$94,922

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

12804349

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
8,018KM
VIN JTEABFAJ0SK033477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Trail Dust with Light Grey Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24LCHS33477
  • Mileage 8,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Land Cruiser Premium Package

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser