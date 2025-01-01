$94,922+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Trail Dust with Light Grey Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24LCHS33477
- Mileage 8,018 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser with the Premium Package offers enhanced luxury and advanced technology. It features leather-trimmed, heated and ventilated power front seats with driver memory, along with 17 inch Method wheels and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The cabin includes a 14-speaker JBL premium audio system, 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, and a digital key. Additional amenities include a center console cooler box. Safety upgrades include Front Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Driver Monitoring, complementing the standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite for comprehensive protection. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
