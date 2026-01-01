$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Heritage Blue with Light Grey Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,440 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Premium blends advanced off-road capability with premium comfort. It features the hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain paired with full-time four-wheel drive and sophisticated terrain management systems. The cabin offers leather seating, power-adjustable front seats with memory, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a head-up display, and a digital rearview mirror. Technology includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota Connect and a 14-speaker JBL audio system. Safety is enhanced with Front Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Exterior touches include 20-inch alloy wheels and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters for a refined yet capable presence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916