Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2025 Toyota Prius

12,664 KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Used
12,664KM
VIN JTDACACU7S3041498

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,664 KM

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

