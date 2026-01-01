$40,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
*LOW KMS*LEATHER SEATS*CLEAN TITLE
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VW2129
- Mileage 13,544 KM
Vehicle Description
At White Rock Volkswagen, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with:
Full Mechanical Inspection
Full Tank of Gas
CarFax History Report
Professional Detail
30 Day Exchange Period
Powertrain Warranty
We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
