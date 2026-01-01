Menu
<p>At <strong>White Rock Volkswagen</strong>, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with: </p><p><strong>Full Mechanical Inspection </strong></p><p><strong>Full Tank of Gas </strong></p><p><strong>CarFax History Report </strong></p><p><strong>Professional Detail </strong></p><p><strong>30 Day Exchange Period </strong></p><p><strong>Powertrain Warranty</strong></p><p>We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be. </p>

2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

13,544 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing


2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

*LOW KMS*LEATHER SEATS*CLEAN TITLE

13468462

2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

*LOW KMS*LEATHER SEATS*CLEAN TITLE

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,544KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDACACU2S3045880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VW2129
  • Mileage 13,544 KM

Vehicle Description

At White Rock Volkswagen, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with:

Full Mechanical Inspection

Full Tank of Gas

CarFax History Report

Professional Detail

30 Day Exchange Period

Powertrain Warranty

We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

