2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$49,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 982 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD combines efficiency and performance with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor, producing 219 horsepower. It achieves an estimated fuel economy of 5.8 L/100 km in the city and 6.3 L/100 km on the highway. Standard features include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital gauge display, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-speaker sound system. Advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. The vehicle also offers a towing capacity of 794 kg. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
