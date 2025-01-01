Menu
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD is a compact SUV featuring a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine delivering 219 horsepower. It achieves an estimated 6.0 L/100 km combined fuel efficiency. The vehicle includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, offering adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. It provides 37.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and supports a towing capacity of up to 1,750 lbs. The RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD combines efficiency, practicality, and standard safety technologies. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

1,353 KM

$49,898

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

12452002

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$49,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,353KM
VIN 2T3BWRFVXSW275923

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,353 KM

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD is a compact SUV featuring a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine delivering 219 horsepower. It achieves an estimated 6.0 L/100 km combined fuel efficiency. The vehicle includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats. Safety features encompass Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, offering adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. It provides 37.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and supports a towing capacity of up to 1,750 lbs. The RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD combines efficiency, practicality, and standard safety technologies.

RAV4 Hybrid LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

