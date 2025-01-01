Menu
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD offers a balanced blend of comfort, capability, and technology. Powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers confident all-wheel-drive performance. Standard features include LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. The infotainment system features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. Ample cargo space and refined interior materials complete this versatile compact SUV offering.

2025 Toyota RAV4

2,153 KM

$46,398

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

12469663

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$46,398

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,153KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV0SW512898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,153 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD offers a balanced blend of comfort, capability, and technology. Powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers confident all-wheel-drive performance. Standard features include LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. The infotainment system features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. Ample cargo space and refined interior materials complete this versatile compact SUV offering. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$46,398

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4