The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines fuel efficiency with comfort and technology. It features a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with AWD and excellent fuel economy. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, a power moonroof, and rain-sensing wipers. Inside, it offers heated front seats, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. A power liftgate and keyless entry add convenience.

258 KM

$52,998

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

VIN 2T3RWRFV2SW283190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 258 KM

Vehicle Description

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

