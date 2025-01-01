Menu
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. It features a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine delivering a combined 219 horsepower with an estimated 5.8 L/100 km city and 6.3 L/100 km highway fuel consumption . Standard amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat . Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, featuring pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring . Additional conveniences encompass a power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, and a power moonroof.

2025 Toyota RAV4

61 KM

Details Description Features

$54,398

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

12541829

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$54,398

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61KM
VIN 2T3RWRFVXSW283714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$54,398

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4