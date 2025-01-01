$53,798+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$53,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD offers a blend of performance, efficiency, and modern features. It is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with electric motors, producing 219 hp and delivering excellent fuel economy. Standard features include 18-inch black alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 8-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Additional amenities include a power liftgate, moonroof, dual-zone climate control, and multiple USB ports for enhanced convenience and comfort. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
