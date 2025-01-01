Menu
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition combines rugged styling with hybrid efficiency. It features a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain delivering 219 horsepower and standard electronic all-wheel drive. Designed for off-road capability, it includes TRD-tuned suspension, Falken all-terrain tires, and bronze-colored flow-formed wheels. Exclusive exterior accents, black badging, roof rails with crossbars, and a 120V outlet enhance utility. Inside, it offers fabric-trimmed seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced safety features through Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. This edition balances adventure-ready design with eco-conscious performance.

2025 Toyota RAV4

112 KM

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

12640398

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV7SW283668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 Hybrid Woodland

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$53,990

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4