The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, practicality, and modern technology. It features a 2.5L hybrid engine with 219 horsepower and an advanced electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system. Fuel economy is impressive, averaging approximately 5.8?L/100?km in the city and 6.3?L/100?km on the highway. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, offering adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and a pre-collision system. Interior amenities include heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power sunroof. The exterior is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

2025 Toyota RAV4

94 KM

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

12672633

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1SW284864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, practicality, and modern technology. It features a 2.5L hybrid engine with 219 horsepower and an advanced electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system. Fuel economy is impressive, averaging approximately 5.8?L/100?km in the city and 6.3?L/100?km on the highway. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, offering adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and a pre-collision system. Interior amenities include heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power sunroof. The exterior is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4