Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine with electronic all-wheel drive, it delivers excellent fuel economy and confident traction. The cabin offers heated front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power moonroof. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and remote connectivity features. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitor, and more. Additional features include LED headlights and a power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

15,167 KM

Details Description Features

$47,979

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12672636

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12672636
  2. 12672636
  3. 12672636
  4. 12672636
  5. 12672636
  6. 12672636
  7. 12672636
  8. 12672636
  9. 12672636
  10. 12672636
  11. 12672636
  12. 12672636
  13. 12672636
  14. 12672636
  15. 12672636
  16. 12672636
  17. 12672636
  18. 12672636
  19. 12672636
  20. 12672636
  21. 12672636
  22. 12672636
  23. 12672636
  24. 12672636
  25. 12672636
  26. 12672636
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,979

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,167KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV4SW256086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,167 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.5L hybrid engine with electronic all-wheel drive, it delivers excellent fuel economy and confident traction. The cabin offers heated front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power moonroof. Technology highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, and remote connectivity features. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitor, and more. Additional features include LED headlights and a power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD Sport 19,410 KM $128,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD 3,034 KM $43,389 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD 90,650 KM $34,259 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,979

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4