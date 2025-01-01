Menu
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD combines efficiency, performance, and premium comfort. It features a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with electronic on-demand all-wheel drive, producing 219 horsepower while maintaining excellent fuel economy. The refined interior includes heated and ventilated SofTex front seats with driver memory, heated rear seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A 10.5-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by an 11-speaker JBL audio system and wireless charging. Safety highlights include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane tracing assist, and a panoramic view monitor. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

266 KM

Details Description Features

$57,898

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

12706569

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$57,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV0SW280007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 266 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
RAV4 Hybrid Limited

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

