Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, performance, and advanced features. It is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine with Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive and electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is impressive, with approximately 5.8?L/100?km city and 6.3?L/100?km highway. Exterior highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a power moonroof, roof rails, and heated mirrors. The interior offers dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-way power driver’s seat, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and a heated steering wheel. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

7,341 KM

Details Description Features

$49,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12769961

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12769961
  2. 12769961
  3. 12769961
  4. 12769961
  5. 12769961
  6. 12769961
  7. 12769961
  8. 12769961
  9. 12769961
  10. 12769961
  11. 12769961
  12. 12769961
  13. 12769961
  14. 12769961
  15. 12769961
  16. 12769961
  17. 12769961
  18. 12769961
  19. 12769961
  20. 12769961
  21. 12769961
  22. 12769961
  23. 12769961
  24. 12769961
  25. 12769961
  26. 12769961
Contact Seller

$49,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,341KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1SW284167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,341 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines efficiency, performance, and advanced features. It is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine with Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive and electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is impressive, with approximately 5.8?L/100?km city and 6.3?L/100?km highway. Exterior highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a power moonroof, roof rails, and heated mirrors. The interior offers dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-way power driver’s seat, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and a heated steering wheel. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYB Grand Highlander Limited Hybri for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander HYB Grand Highlander Limited Hybri 5,917 KM $76,398 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 81,096 KM $33,898 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento HEV LX AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Kia Sorento HEV LX AWD 95,522 KM $31,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,498

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4