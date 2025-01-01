$43,288+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$43,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 4,449 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD delivers a balanced blend of comfort, capability, and convenience. It includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and functional roof rails. The cabin offers dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, and power windows with one-touch operation. A power-adjustable driver’s seat and refined interior accents enhance everyday usability. The model features a power rear liftgate and the latest Toyota Multimedia system with connected services. Smart key access with push-button start adds ease to daily driving, while the AWD system provides confident performance in varying conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
604-531-2916