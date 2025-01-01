Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD delivers a balanced blend of comfort, capability, and convenience. It includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and functional roof rails. The cabin offers dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, and power windows with one-touch operation. A power-adjustable driver’s seat and refined interior accents enhance everyday usability. The model features a power rear liftgate and the latest Toyota Multimedia system with connected services. Smart key access with push-button start adds ease to daily driving, while the AWD system provides confident performance in varying conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

4,449 KM

Details Description Features

$43,288

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13191851

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13191851
  2. 13191851
  3. 13191851
  4. 13191851
  5. 13191851
  6. 13191851
  7. 13191851
  8. 13191851
  9. 13191851
  10. 13191851
  11. 13191851
  12. 13191851
  13. 13191851
  14. 13191851
  15. 13191851
  16. 13191851
  17. 13191851
  18. 13191851
  19. 13191851
  20. 13191851
  21. 13191851
  22. 13191851
  23. 13191851
  24. 13191851
  25. 13191851
Contact Seller

$43,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,449KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9SW577703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,449 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD delivers a balanced blend of comfort, capability, and convenience. It includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and functional roof rails. The cabin offers dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, and power windows with one-touch operation. A power-adjustable driver’s seat and refined interior accents enhance everyday usability. The model features a power rear liftgate and the latest Toyota Multimedia system with connected services. Smart key access with push-button start adds ease to daily driving, while the AWD system provides confident performance in varying conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 37,145 KM $27,198 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tacoma HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Tacoma HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB 2,735 KM $78,898 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Prius PRIME 54,280 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,288

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4