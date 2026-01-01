$56,688+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$56,688
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,420 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD is a top-tier compact SUV that blends comfort, technology, and capability. It is powered by a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission and all wheel drive for confident handling. Premium features include leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power liftgate. Technology highlights include a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL premium audio, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is comprehensive with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind spot monitoring, panoramic view monitor, and adaptive cruise control. Fuel consumption averages about 8.5 L/100 km combined. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-531-2916