Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD is a top-tier compact SUV that blends comfort, technology, and capability. It is powered by a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission and all wheel drive for confident handling. Premium features include leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power liftgate. Technology highlights include a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL premium audio, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is comprehensive with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind spot monitoring, panoramic view monitor, and adaptive cruise control. Fuel consumption averages about 8.5 L/100 km combined. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

2,420 KM

Details Description

$56,688

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14034822

2025 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 14034822
  2. 14034822
  3. 14034822
  4. 14034822
  5. 14034822
  6. 14034822
  7. 14034822
  8. 14034822
  9. 14034822
  10. 14034822
  11. 14034822
  12. 14034822
  13. 14034822
  14. 14034822
  15. 14034822
  16. 14034822
  17. 14034822
  18. 14034822
  19. 14034822
  20. 14034822
  21. 14034822
  22. 14034822
  23. 14034822
  24. 14034822
  25. 14034822
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
2,420KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV5SC580531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,420 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD is a top-tier compact SUV that blends comfort, technology, and capability. It is powered by a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission and all wheel drive for confident handling. Premium features include leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power liftgate. Technology highlights include a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL premium audio, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is comprehensive with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, blind spot monitoring, panoramic view monitor, and adaptive cruise control. Fuel consumption averages about 8.5 L/100 km combined. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 47,270 KM $51,988 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 2,420 KM $56,688 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota TACOMA HYBRID Tacoma HV Double Cab for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota TACOMA HYBRID Tacoma HV Double Cab 9,926 KM $79,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,688

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4