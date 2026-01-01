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Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s all-wheel-drive system. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, power rear liftgate, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, LED projector headlights, and heated mirrors. Inside, enjoy heated front seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, Smart Key with push-button start, and an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert for added confidence and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

14,448 KM

Details Description Features

$43,789

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14098027

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,789

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,448KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV3SW514001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s all-wheel-drive system. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, power rear liftgate, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, LED projector headlights, and heated mirrors. Inside, enjoy heated front seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, Smart Key with push-button start, and an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert for added confidence and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$43,789

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4