$44,919+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$44,919
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 9,681 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD is an efficient and practical compact SUV powered by Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive, delivering a combined 219 horsepower and standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. It achieves excellent fuel economy of approximately 5.8 L/100 km in the city and 6.3 L/100 km on the highway. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch multi-information display, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 with adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and pre-collision braking. With seating for five and 794 kg towing capacity, it offers comfort, versatility, and outstanding reliability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-531-2916