$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,583 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD blends practicality, efficiency, and everyday comfort in a versatile compact SUV. Its 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine paired with all-wheel drive delivers confident year-round performance and solid fuel economy. The XLE trim adds upgraded alloy wheels, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, smart key access, and push-button start. Inside, the cabin offers generous cargo space, flexible rear seating, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916