Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines fuel-efficient hybrid performance with everyday versatility and standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. Its 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain delivers responsive acceleration while maintaining excellent fuel economy. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, smart key access, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. An 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provides seamless connectivity, while Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 adds adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and pre-collision alert. Spacious seating, flexible cargo space, roof rails, and a comfortable ride make it ideal for Canadian families and commuters. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota RAV4

21,263 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14181208

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 14181208
  2. 14181208
  3. 14181208
  4. 14181208
  5. 14181208
  6. 14181208
  7. 14181208
  8. 14181208
  9. 14181208
  10. 14181208
  11. 14181208
  12. 14181208
  13. 14181208
  14. 14181208
  15. 14181208
  16. 14181208
  17. 14181208
  18. 14181208
  19. 14181208
  20. 14181208
  21. 14181208
  22. 14181208
  23. 14181208
  24. 14181208
  25. 14181208
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
21,263KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV2SW267961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,263 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD combines fuel-efficient hybrid performance with everyday versatility and standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. Its 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain delivers responsive acceleration while maintaining excellent fuel economy. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, smart key access, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. An 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provides seamless connectivity, while Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 adds adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and pre-collision alert. Spacious seating, flexible cargo space, roof rails, and a comfortable ride make it ideal for Canadian families and commuters. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 33,692 KM $51,988 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 2,771 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD 55,413 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota RAV4