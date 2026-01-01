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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

19,942 KM

Details Description Features

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14024223

2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

XSE AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

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Contact Seller

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,942KM
VIN JTMGB3FV4SD263259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T10430
  • Mileage 19,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Locks

Interior

Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$58,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid