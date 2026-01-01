$58,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
XSE AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
XSE AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$58,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,942KM
VIN JTMGB3FV4SD263259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T10430
- Mileage 19,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
Power Locks
Interior
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$58,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid