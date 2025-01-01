$108,888+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sequoia
Hybrid Sequoia Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$108,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24SQHS62664
- Mileage 3,426 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Limited Nightshade is a full-size SUV that combines performance, luxury, and advanced technology. Powered by a 3.4L twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it offers part-time 4WD and Drive Mode Select for versatile driving. The Nightshade edition features exclusive black accents, including 20-inch black alloy wheels and a semi-gloss black grille. Inside, it boasts heated and ventilated SofTex front seats, a panoramic moonroof, and a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is paramount, with features like the Panoramic View Monitor and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
604-531-2916