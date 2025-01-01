Menu
The 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE AWD is a versatile eight-passenger minivan that combines efficiency, safety, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors, it delivers 245 horsepower through an electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system, achieving a combined fuel efficiency of 6.8 L/100 km . Standard features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, a suite of active safety technologies, and a new Advanced Rear Seat Reminder system . The interior boasts an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging, heated front seats, and three-zone automatic climate control . With its blend of performance and family-friendly features, the Sienna LE AWD stands out in its class. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Sienna

83 KM

$65,998

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass

12534163

2025 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC4SS181822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Sienna