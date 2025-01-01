$67,898+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XSE 7-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$67,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA78463
- Mileage 2,134 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE FWD 7-Passenger combines efficiency, comfort, and versatility. Its 2.5?L hybrid powertrain produces 245?hp with excellent fuel economy. Inside, the cabin features a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, Toyota Multimedia with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7 USB ports, wireless charging, and SofTex-trimmed seats with 8-way power-adjustable driver seating. Practical design includes second-row long-slide captain’s chairs, 60/40 foldable third-row seats, power sliding rear doors and liftgate with kick sensor, and four-zone automatic climate control. Safety is comprehensive with 10 airbags, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear-seat reminders, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. Sporty exterior touches include 20″ alloy wheels, LED headlamps, black-accent styling, sport fascia, roof rails, and a sport-tuned suspension. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
604-531-2916