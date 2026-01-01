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The 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XLE FWD 8-Pass blends family practicality with impressive hybrid efficiency. Powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid system producing 245 horsepower, it delivers smooth performance and fuel economy around 6.6–6.8 L/100 km. Features include an electronic CVT, heated front seats, SofTex-trimmed seating, power sliding doors and liftgate with kick sensors, a moonroof, wireless charging, and four-zone automatic climate control. Technology highlights include a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven USB ports, and Toyota Safety Sense driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and pre-collision braking. Its versatile 8-passenger seating suits growing families perfectly. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

13,623 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Sienna XLE 8-Pass

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14181211

2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Sienna XLE 8-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
13,623KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC9SS269410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 13,623 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XLE FWD 8-Pass blends family practicality with impressive hybrid efficiency. Powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid system producing 245 horsepower, it delivers smooth performance and fuel economy around 6.6–6.8 L/100 km. Features include an electronic CVT, heated front seats, SofTex-trimmed seating, power sliding doors and liftgate with kick sensors, a moonroof, wireless charging, and four-zone automatic climate control. Technology highlights include a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven USB ports, and Toyota Safety Sense driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and pre-collision braking. Its versatile 8-passenger seating suits growing families perfectly. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid