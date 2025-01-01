Menu
The 2025 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium combines a 2.4-L turbocharged “i-Force Max” hybrid engine producing 326?hp and 465?lb-ft of torque with part-time 4WD and an electronically locking rear differential for rugged capability. Trail-ready features include skid plates and all-terrain tires. The interior offers a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, up to a 14-inch touchscreen, and wireless phone charging. Comfort and convenience are enhanced with a power sunroof, JBL premium audio, and a bed-mounted 2,400W power inverter. Advanced towing aids, including Trailer Backup Guide, support safe and efficient hauling on and off the road. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Tacoma

9,860 KM

$78,698

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Tacoma

HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB

13182083

2025 Toyota Tacoma

HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$78,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,860KM
VIN 3TYLC5LNXST028806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24TAHS28806
  • Mileage 9,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Off Road Premium

