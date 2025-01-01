Menu
The 2025 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends off-road capability with modern comfort. Its 2.4?L turbo hybrid engine produces 326?hp and 465?lb-ft of torque, paired with part-time four-wheel drive, an electronically locking rear differential, Bilstein off-road shocks, multi-terrain select, and crawl control for rugged performance. Inside, it offers a 14″ touchscreen with Drive Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, heated and ventilated SofTex seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a moonroof. Safety features include Intelligent Clearance Sonar and trailer backup guidance, along with a 2,400?W AC power outlet for convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2025 Toyota Tacoma

2,735 KM

$78,898

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Tacoma

HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB

13184564

2025 Toyota Tacoma

HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$78,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,735KM
VIN 3TYLC5LN8ST031526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA31526
  • Mileage 2,735 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD Off Road Premium

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$78,898

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2025 Toyota Tacoma