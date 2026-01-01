$66,784+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT
2025 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$66,784
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 9,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Manager demo, one of a kind with over $10,000 in exclusive upgrades. The 2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium is a midsize pickup built for everyday comfort and confident capability. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Premium features include leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, premium audio, and a panoramic view monitor. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 provides advanced driver assistance with adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-531-2916