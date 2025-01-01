$72,888+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota TACOMA HYBRID
Tacoma HV Double Cab
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$72,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Underground
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA28336
- Mileage 8,556 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off Road Premium delivers strong performance with its i-FORCE MAX hybrid system, producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. It features advanced off-road equipment, including Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and protective skid plates. The cabin provides enhanced comfort with heated and ventilated SofTex seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration. Practical touches include multiple USB-C ports, wireless charging, a 2400-watt bed outlet, trailer-brake control, and a composite bed, blending capability, technology, and refinement for versatile use. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
